Singapore Stocks-May fall on Europe uncertainty
#Asia
April 24, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall on Europe uncertainty

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight
on mounting political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands
and on concerns of slowing growth in Europe.	
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1366.94     -0.84%   -11.590
 USD/JPY                          81.12       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9331          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1636.21     -0.09%    -1.420
 US CRUDE                         103.06      -0.05%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        12927.17    -0.78%   -102.09
 ASIA ADRS                        124.42      -1.54%     -1.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------             
 
     	
> Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower                   	
> U.S. bonds rise as Europe political turmoil stirs fear 	
> Euro subdued, Aussie eyes inflation data             	
> Gold drops as equities fall; volume, FOMC eyed       	
> Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports          	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 	
    - Singapore industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries said
on Monday it has obtained approval to proceed with a $338
million industrial park and 1,200-megawatt power plant in
Vietnam. 	
    	
    -- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 	
    - Frasers Commercial Trust, which owns office assets in
Asia, said on Tuesday it will sell a Singapore commercial
property to a firm jointly owned by Fragrance Group 
and a unit of Aspial Corp for S$360 million ($288
million).    	
    	
    -- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST 	
    - Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its distribution per unit for the second quarter rose 20.8
percent to 2.50 Singapore cents from a year ago, boosted by
higher revenue and net property income. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.07 percent on Monday to 2,962.35 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.78 percent
to 12,927.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.84 percent to 1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1 percent to 2,970.45. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

