Singapore Stocks-May rise; CapitaMalls Asia in focus

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on Wednesday taking their cue from U.S. equities overnight which rose on strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts. CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, which owns shopping malls, may be in focus after it said its first quarter net profit rose 36 percent to S$66.8 million, helped by revenue generated from new malls. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1371.97 0.37% 5.030 USD/JPY 81.45 0.2% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9752 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1641.64 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 103.75 0.19% 0.200 DOW JONES 13001.56 0.58% 74.39 ASIA ADRS 125.05 0.51% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Dow, S&P rise on earnings, Apple jumps late > Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe > U.S. housing data, Dutch debt sale boost euro > Gold rises on Wall St gains; options, Fed in focus > Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil Stocks and factors to watch: -- SMRT CORP LTD - Singapore's main subway operator SMRT said on Tuesday it will spend S$900 million ($720 million) on renewal and preventive maintenance to address problems that have led to numerous breakdowns in recent months. -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other industrial assets, said its fourth quarter distribution per unit rose 15 percent from a year ago to 2.22 Singapore cents, helped by higher rents and strong occupancy rates. -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial properties, said its distribution per unit for January-March was 2.453 Singapore cents, 2.7 percent higher than a year ago, helped by an increase in office revenue. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.41 percent on Tuesday to 2,974.37 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.58 percent to 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.37 percent to 1,371.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 percent to 2,961.60. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)