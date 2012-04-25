FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
April 25, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise; CapitaMalls Asia in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on
Wednesday taking their cue from U.S. equities overnight which
rose on strong corporate earnings and upbeat forecasts. 	
    CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, which owns shopping malls,
may be in focus after it said its first quarter net profit rose
36 percent to S$66.8 million, helped by revenue generated from
new malls. 	
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1371.97      0.37%     5.030
 USD/JPY                          81.45         0.2%     0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9752          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1641.64     -0.01%    -0.090
 US CRUDE                         103.75       0.19%     0.200
 DOW JONES                        13001.56     0.58%     74.39
 ASIA ADRS                        125.05       0.51%      0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
     	
> Dow, S&P rise on earnings, Apple jumps late            	
> Bonds fall as debt sales calm fears on Europe         	
> U.S. housing data, Dutch debt sale boost euro        	
> Gold rises on Wall St gains; options, Fed in focus   	
> Brent slips, narrows spread vs stronger US oil        	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SMRT CORP LTD 	
    - Singapore's main subway operator SMRT said on Tuesday it
will spend S$900 million ($720 million) on renewal and
preventive maintenance to address problems that have led to
numerous breakdowns in recent months. 	
    	
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 	
    - Mapletree Industrial Trust, which owns factories and other
industrial assets, said its fourth quarter distribution per unit
rose 15 percent from a year ago to 2.22 Singapore cents, helped
by higher rents and strong occupancy rates. 	
    	
    -- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 	
    - Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial
properties, said its distribution per unit for January-March was
2.453 Singapore cents, 2.7 percent higher than a year ago,
helped by an increase in office revenue. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.41 percent on Tuesday to 2,974.37 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.58
percent to 13,001.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.37 percent to 1,371.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.3 percent to 2,961.60. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

