Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on U.S. Fed comments
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on U.S. Fed comments

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
higher on Thursday, lifted by comments from the Federal Reserve
that it could buy more bonds to aid the world's largest economy
if necessary. 	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1390.69      1.36%    18.720
 USD/JPY                          81.28       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9805          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1642.49     -0.09%    -1.490
 US CRUDE                         104.05      -0.07%    -0.070
 DOW JONES                        13090.72     0.69%     89.16
 ASIA ADRS                        125.82       0.62%      0.77
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
     	
> Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance        	
> Long-dated U.S. bond prices fall as Fed holds off new QE 	
> Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus        	
> Gold flat, tumbles then recover after Fed               	
> Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off U.S. stocks build     	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    - GENTING SINGAPORE PLC 	
    - Casino operator Genting Singapore could be in focus after
Las Vegas Sands Corp, which operates a rival casino in
the city state, reported a doubling first quarter net profit,
helped by higher revenue from Asia. 	
    	
    - YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang reported a 7
percent rise in its first quarter net profit to 1.02 billion
yuan ($161.80 million), thanks to the delivery of higher margin
shipbuilding contracts that were secured prior to the financial
crisis. 	
    	
    - CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS 	
    - CDL Hospitality Trusts said its distribution per unit rose
16.8 percent in the first quarter to 2.78 Singapore cents
compared to 2.38 Singapore cents a year ago, helped by an
increase in revenue. 	
    	
    - ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 	
    - Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments,
said its first quarter distribution per unit was 2.14 Singapore
cents, unchanged from a year ago. Its revenue rose 6 percent to
S$71.6 million, mainly due to contributions from a Japanese
property acquired in December. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.18 percent higher to 2,979.78 points on Wednesday. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent
to 13,090.72, while The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
gained 1.36 percent to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 jumped 2.3 percent 3,029.63. 	
    	
