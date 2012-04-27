Singapore Stocks-May open up; DBS in focus

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open up on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on upbeat housing data and good corporate results, with Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group Holdings likely to be in focus after it posted strong first-quarter earnings. DBS had a surprise 16 percent gain in first-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations as interest margins came in higher than expected. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1399.98 0.67% 9.290 USD/JPY 81.08 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9243 -- -0.023 SPOT GOLD 1655.99 -0.08% -1.290 US CRUDE 104.09 -0.44% -0.460 DOW JONES 13204.62 0.87% 113.90 ASIA ADRS 127.00 0.94% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late > US bonds rise on Europe, US job worries > Euro stung by Spain downgrade; yen eyes BOJ > Gold climbs about 1 pct on options-related buying > Oil rises on US housing data, Fed optimism Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company, confirmed on Friday it sold its 3.98 percent stake in Taiwan's Far EasTone Telecommunications for around T$ 8.03 billion ($273.3 million). -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree reported on Thursday fourth-quarter distribution per unit of 1.554 Singapore cents, beating its forecast by 18.4 percent, helped by contributions from its Alexandra Retail Centre and VivoCity mall as well as lower interest costs on borrowings. -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT - Starhill said on Thursday its first-quarter distribution per unit was unchanged from a year earlier at 1.07 Singapore cents. It said the occupancy rate for its portfolio remained high at 99 percent on firm rental demand. -- ROXY-PACIFIC HOLDINGS LTD - Roxy-Pacific said on Thursday its subsidiary agreed to acquire a freehold residential site, Jade Towers, in Singapore for S$106.3 million ($85.7 million). The site has a total land area of 92,412 square feet, the firm said. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.06 percent higher on Thursday to 2,981.47 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.87 percent to 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.67 percent to 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.69 percent to 3,050.61. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2412 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 29.3810 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)