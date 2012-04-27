FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open up; DBS in focus
#Asia
April 27, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May open up; DBS in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open up
on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on upbeat housing data and good
corporate results, with Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group
Holdings likely to be in focus after it posted strong
first-quarter earnings.	
    DBS had a surprise 16 percent gain in first-quarter profit,
beating analysts' expectations as interest margins came in
higher than expected. 	
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1399.98      0.67%     9.290
 USD/JPY                          81.08        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9243          --    -0.023
 SPOT GOLD                        1655.99     -0.08%    -1.290
 US CRUDE                         104.09      -0.44%    -0.460
 DOW JONES                        13204.62     0.87%    113.90
 ASIA ADRS                        127.00       0.94%      1.18
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 > Housing, profits lift Wall St, Amazon up late             	
> US bonds rise on Europe, US job worries                  	
> Euro stung by Spain downgrade; yen eyes BOJ             	
> Gold climbs about 1 pct on options-related buying       	
> Oil rises on US housing data, Fed optimism               	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS 	
    - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms company,
confirmed on Friday it sold its 3.98 percent stake in Taiwan's
Far EasTone Telecommunications for around T$ 8.03
billion ($273.3 million). 	
    	
    -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST 	
    - Mapletree reported on Thursday fourth-quarter distribution
per unit of 1.554 Singapore cents, beating its forecast by 18.4
percent, helped by contributions from its Alexandra Retail
Centre and VivoCity mall as well as lower interest costs on
borrowings. 	
    	
    -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT 	
    - Starhill said on Thursday its first-quarter distribution
per unit was unchanged from a year earlier at 1.07 Singapore
cents. It said the occupancy rate for its portfolio remained
high at 99 percent on firm rental demand. 	
    	
    -- ROXY-PACIFIC HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Roxy-Pacific said on Thursday its subsidiary agreed to
acquire a freehold residential site, Jade Towers, in Singapore
for S$106.3 million ($85.7 million). The site has a total land
area of 92,412 square feet, the firm said. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.06 percent higher on Thursday to 2,981.47 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.87 percent
to 13,204.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.67
percent to 1,399.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
0.69 percent to 3,050.61. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 
($1 = 1.2412 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 29.3810 Taiwan dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

