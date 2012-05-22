FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-May open up; Global Logistic in focus
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 22, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open up; Global Logistic in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on
Tuesday, after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks advanced more than
one percent in early trading, with Global Logistic Properties
Ltd (GLP) likely to be in focus.	
    GLP said its 50-50 joint venture with the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board is developing a $169 million logistics
facility in Aikawa, Japan, its third such development.	
    The facility is expected to be completed in December 2013
and some 35 percent of it has been pre-leased to an existing
customer, GLP said.	
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1315.99       1.6%    20.770
 USD/JPY                          79.38        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7568          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1593.15      0.04%     0.600
 US CRUDE                         92.83        0.28%     0.260
 DOW JONES                        12504.48     1.09%    135.10
 ASIA ADRS                        114.50       1.53%      1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 > Wall Street rebounds, but investors dump Facebook      	
> Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking, before supply  	
> Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting          	
> Gold eases after failing to breach $1,600/oz         	
> Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran             	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD 	
    - Transport operator ComfortDelGro said on Monday its
subsidiary had sold its entire stake in Shenyang ComfortDelGro
Bus Co Ltd to Shenyang Metro Bus Co Ltd for 248.35 million yuan
($39.3 million). 	
    	
    -- ARMARDA GROUP LTD 	
    - Armarda Group said on Monday it expects to report a loss
for the 15 months ended March mainly due to low contributions
from sales, certain impairments and an increase of expenses.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.40 percent on Monday to 2,790.16 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.09 percent
to 12,504.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.60
percent to 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
2.46 percent to 2,847.21. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.