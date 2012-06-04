FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1278.04     -2.46%   -32.290
 USD/JPY                          78.15         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.4554          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1620.59     -0.31%    -5.010
 US CRUDE                         82.77       -0.55%    -0.460
 DOW JONES                        12118.57    -2.22%   -274.88
 ASIA ADRS                        108.87      -2.36%     -2.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets lick wounds after tumbling on US jobs
data 	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall, Thai stocks lead regional loss    
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
 	
    - Offshore services provider Swiber said on Monday its joint
venture firm, PT Rajawali Swiber Cakrawala, had won a contract
worth around $175 million from an oil major for offshore
engineering, procurement, construction and installation works in
Indonesia. 	
      The scope of work for Swiber's consortium partner, PT SMOE
Indonesia, is worth about $63 million. PT SOME Indonesia is a
unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine. 	
    	
    -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK  	
    - Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT), Indonesia's largest oil and gas
shipping firm listed in Jakarta and Singapore, said on Friday
FTI Consulting had stepped down as an advisor for the company's
restructuring. 	
      After announcing a debt standstill, BLT had contracted FTI
to oversee its restructuring in January as mandated by major
banks.	
    	
    -- CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Chasen Holdings said on Saturday it is acquiring a
logistics hub facility in Singapore for S$32 million ($24.7
million). Chasen said the acquisition will double its capacity
and position it to secure more turnkey relocation projects.
 	
        
    MARKET NEWS
 	
 > US futures mixed after Friday's big sell-off           	
 > Weak jobs data knock US yields to new lows            	
 > Dollar falls vs yen, euro after US jobs data         	
 > Gold vaults 4 pct for biggest 1-day rise in 3 years  	
 > Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data     
 	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    Singapore diary     	
    U.S. earnings diary     	
    European diary      	
    Asia Macro         	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
($1 = 1.2949 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
