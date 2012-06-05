FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news items that
could have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------	
                      INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
     S&P 500             .SPX       1313.32     -1.43%   -19.100	
     USD/JPY             JPY=       78.96       -0.16%    -0.130	
     10-YR US TSY YLD    US10YT=RR  1.6153          --    -0.003	
     SPOT GOLD           XAU=       1563.15      0.08%     1.250	
     US CRUDE            CLc1       87.69       -0.15%    -0.130	
     DOW JONES           .DJI       12419.86    -1.28%   -160.83	
     ASIA ADRS           .BKAS      111.49      -2.16%     -2.46	
     -----------------------------------------------------------	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on hope new debt plan in works
    	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Extend drop as investors head for exit 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - Singapore Telecommunications launched on Monday
Singapore's first 4G service for consumer smartphone users,
offering mobile Internet access up to five times faster than
existing 3G-based services.	
    The telecommunications firm also unveiled new pricing plans
for its mobile services that take effect from July 1, under
which the cap on free mobile data use will be cut to as low as 2
GB, down from 12 GB now.	
    	
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE 	
    - Frasers Hospitality, the serviced residences unit of
Fraser and Neave, said it will launch three more properties in
Oman and Saudi Arabia by next year, bringing the total number of
Middle East properties it owns to six. 	
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 	
 > S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag     	
 > Bonds fall on profit-taking                           	
 > Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets            	
 > Gold falls after data-inspired rally; Europe in focus 	
 > Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth        
 	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)

