FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 6
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to add dateline)	
    SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1285.5       0.57%     7.320
 USD/JPY                          78.72          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.571           --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1618.19      0.06%     0.940
 US CRUDE                         84.39        0.12%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        12127.95     0.22%     26.49
 ASIA ADRS                        110.12       1.04%      1.13
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Spain warning, stocks gain 
    	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks falter on politics;others up 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE 	
    - Singapore Exchange said the daily average value of
securities traded fell 20 percent in May from a year ago, but
the daily average volume of derivatives grew 31 percent to
320,715 contracts. 	
    	
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said it has been
awarded a series of projects worth a total of $830 million,
including work for offshore construction projects and vessel
chartering services in Asia. 	
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 	
 > Wall St rebounds but mood still sour                   	
 > Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking         	
 > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP              	
 > Gold eases, focus shifting to key economic events    	
 > Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain           
 	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    Singapore diary     	
    U.S. earnings diary     	
    European diary      	
    Asia Macro         	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing ny Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.