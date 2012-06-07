Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.13 2.3% 29.630 USD/JPY 79.27 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6439 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1623.56 0.38% 6.130 US CRUDE 85.43 0.48% 0.410 DOW JONES 12414.79 2.37% 286.84 ASIA ADRS 113.08 2.69% 2.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on central bank hopes, euro rises SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia up for 2nd day, region edges up STOCKS TO WATCH -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp Industries said on Wednesday it had signed a 80 million yuan ($12.6 million) agreement to form a joint venture with Jiangsu Province Lvsi Coastal Economic Zone Development & Construction Co to build, own and operate an industrial wastewater treatment plant in China's Jiangsu Province. Sembcorp will own a 95 percent stake in the joint venture company, with the remaining stake held by its Chinese partner. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Water treatment firm United Envirotech said on Wednesday it had won a 104 million yuan ($16.3 million) engineering, procurement and construction contract to upgrade a 200,000 cubic metres per day municipal wastewater treatment plant in Liaoyang City, China. The firm also signed a contract to provide operation and maintenance service to the same plant over 20 years. -- BAKER TECHNOLOGY LTD - Baker Technology said on Wednesday it had allotted and issued 280,117,952 warrants. Trading of the warrants on the Singapore Exchange will start at 0900 (0100 GMT) on Friday. MARKET NEWS > Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution > U.S. Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid > Euro buoyant, Aussie dollar eyes jobs data > Gold flat after hitting 1-mth high, silver up 3 pct > Brent crude above $100 on euro zone hopes, Fed ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)