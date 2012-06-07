FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 7
June 7, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
     	
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1315.13       2.3%    29.630
 USD/JPY                          79.27        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6439          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1623.56      0.38%     6.130
 US CRUDE                         85.43        0.48%     0.410
 DOW JONES                        12414.79     2.37%    286.84
 ASIA ADRS                        113.08       2.69%      2.96
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on central bank hopes, euro
rises 	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia up for 2nd day, region edges up
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 	
    - Sembcorp Industries said on Wednesday it had signed a 80
million yuan ($12.6 million) agreement to form a joint venture
with Jiangsu Province Lvsi Coastal Economic Zone Development &
Construction Co to build, own and operate an industrial
wastewater treatment plant in China's Jiangsu Province.
 	
      Sembcorp will own a 95 percent stake in the joint venture
company, with the remaining stake held by its Chinese partner.	
    	
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 	
    - Water treatment firm United Envirotech said on Wednesday
it had won a 104 million yuan ($16.3 million) engineering,
procurement and construction contract to upgrade a 200,000 cubic
metres per day municipal wastewater treatment plant in Liaoyang
City, China. 	
      The firm also signed a contract to provide operation and
maintenance service to the same plant over 20 years.	
    	
    -- BAKER TECHNOLOGY LTD 	
    - Baker Technology said on Wednesday it had allotted and
issued 280,117,952 warrants. Trading of the warrants on the
Singapore Exchange will start at 0900 (0100 GMT) on Friday.
 	
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
