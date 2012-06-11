FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 11
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
June 11, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1325.66      0.81%    10.670
 USD/JPY                          79.56        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7036          --     0.072
 SPOT GOLD                        1600.99      0.45%     7.140
 US CRUDE                         86.33        2.65%     2.230
 DOW JONES                        12554.20     0.75%     93.24
 ASIA ADRS                        112.54      -0.88%     -1.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets buoyed by EU aid for Spanish banks
 	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge lower; Thai stocks rebound 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    - KEPPEL LAND LTD 	
    - Ang Wee Gee will become chief executive of Singapore
developer Keppel Land Ltd from Jan 1, the property arm of the
world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp said on
Friday. 	
    	
    - BBR HOLDINGS (S) LTD 	
    - BBR Holdings said on Friday it had won a S$102.7 million
($80 million) contract from the Singapore University of
Technology and Design for the first phase of construction of
housing and sports facilities for a campus in
Singapore. 	
    	
    - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Commodities firm Olam said on Friday it may buy up to 10.0
percent of its total number of issued shares, or up to
244,230,986 shares, at a maximum price of 105 percent of the
average closing price of the last five market days at the time
of acquisition. 	
      All shares purchased under the share buyback programme may
be held as treasury shares or cancelled, Olam said.	
    	
    - SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - ST Engineering said on Friday its aerospace arm had made a
successful bid for the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and
certain assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc for $49.7 million
at a bankruptcy auction. 	
      Vision Technologies Aerospace will also assume selected
liabilities estimated at $6.2 million. The acquisition is
contingent upon the approval of the sale by the United States
Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware on June 12, 2012. 	
    	
    - FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 	
    - ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Ltd, the manager of Fortune
REIT, said it had from June 6 to June 8 sold around 709,000
units of Fortune REIT at an average price of HK$4.40 ($0.57)
each. ARA Asset Management now holds 7,460,829 units.
 	
    
   MARKET NEWS	
 > US futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal                	
 > US Treasury bond futures tumble on Spain relief       	
 > Euro slides as euro zone risks escalate              	
 > Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed   	
 > Crude oil rises $2 on Spain rescue, Iran              
 	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    Singapore diary     	
    U.S. earnings diary     	
    European diary      	
    Asia Macro         	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
($1 = 1.2857 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.