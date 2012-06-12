FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 12
June 12, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1308.93     -1.26%   -16.730
 USD/JPY                          79.2        -0.23%    -0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5877          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1591.05     -0.24%    -3.900
 US CRUDE                         81.55       -1.39%    -1.150
 DOW JONES                        12411.23    -1.14%   -142.97
 ASIA ADRS                        111.88      -0.59%     -0.66
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on Spain bank bailout
uncertainty 	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Gain on Spain; large caps rally boost for
Thais 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Monday it has renewed the
contract of its chief executive Magnus Bocker for another three
years as global turmoil hurts the bourse operator's trading
volumes and delays high-profile listings. 	
    	
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 	
    - Global Logistic Properties said on Monday its subsidiary
had signed a 20-year lease agreement with Beijing Aviation
Ground Service Co for 60,000 square metres of facilities at
Beijing Capital International Airport. 	
      The lease, with contract value of 850 million yuan ($134
million) for the first 10 years, is GLP's largest lease by
value, the company said.	
    	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday its Singapore
unit carried 339,000 passengers in May, a 5 percent increase
from a year earlier. Its Australian unit carried 112,000
passengers, down 55 percent from a year earlier, as it operated
at a reduced capacity and on a more limited schedule.
 	
    	
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD 	
    - China Aviation Oil Singapore, the largest physical jet
fuel trader in Asia Pacific, said on Monday its syndicated loan
facility had increased to $145 million from $125 million, with
the addition of China Construction Bank Corp as a mandated lead
arranger. 	
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

