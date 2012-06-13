FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 13
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Construction Materials
June 13, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1324.18      1.17%    15.250
 USD/JPY                          79.54          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6557          --    -0.008
 SPOT GOLD                        1608.79     -0.04%    -0.710
 US CRUDE                         83.19       -0.16%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        12573.80     1.31%    162.57
 ASIA ADRS                        113.81       1.73%      1.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Cheap stocks stoke buying, Spain yields hit
record
    	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Commodity trading firm Olam said it plans to form a joint
venture with U.S.-based Lansing Trade Group LLC to originate and
merchandise Canadian grain and oilseed. Each company will hold a
50 percent stake in the venture. 	
    	
    - ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Property firm Orchard Parade said it is seeking
shareholder approval to include three of its hospitality assets
in a proposed Far East Hospitality Trust, which will be listed
on the Singapore Exchange. 	
    	
    - CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - Property developer City Developments said it submitted the
highest bid, of S$301 million, for a 99-year leasehold
residential parcel of land in Singapore's Buangkok
Drive-Sengkang Central area.	
    	
    - KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore's oil and gas services provider Kreuz Holdings
Ltd said on Tuesday it has won a series of contracts worth about
$142 million. 	
    	
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 	
 > Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields         	
 > U.S. bonds extend losses ahead of long-dated auctions 	
 > Euro rises, but gains seen fleeting                  	
 > Gold rises on physical demand, euro uncertainty      	
 > Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade        
 	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    Singapore diary     	
    U.S. earnings diary     	
    European diary      	
    Asia Macro         	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.