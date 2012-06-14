FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 14
June 14, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1314.88      -0.7%    -9.300
 USD/JPY                          79.39       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.608           --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1616.93     -0.01%    -0.150
 US CRUDE                         82.58       -0.05%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        12496.38    -0.62%    -77.42
 ASIA ADRS                        112.96      -0.75%     -0.85
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall on weak data, Europe
    	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH 	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said it will use British
Telecommunications PLC's Radianz services to provide
access and connectivity for its new hubs in Chicago and London.
 	
    	
    -- SARIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD 	
    - Sarin Technologies said Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
 has bought two of its systems for rough diamond
inclusion mapping and planning at their manufacturing facilities
in Shunde, China, and Johannesburg, South Africa.
 	
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 	
 > Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears       	
 > Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale       	
 > Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps        	
 > Euro buoyed by short-covering, Italy bond sale eyed  	
 > Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed        
 	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    	
    Australia/NZ     
     	
    OTHER MARKETS	
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  	
    ADR Report    LME metals  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS	
    US 	
    Europe 	
    Asia   	
    	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    Singapore diary     	
    U.S. earnings diary     	
    European diary      	
    Asia Macro         	
        	
    TOP NEWS	
    Front Page         Asian companies 	
    U.S. company News European companies 	
    Forex news          Global Economy 	
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 	
    Financials          General/political 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
