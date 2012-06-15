FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.	
                                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1329.1       1.08%    14.220
 USD/JPY                          79.45        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6351          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1622.16     -0.01%    -0.140
 US CRUDE                         84.32        0.49%     0.410
 DOW JONES                        12651.91     1.24%    155.53
 ASIA ADRS                        113.56       0.53%      0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------                              
 
 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks jump as cenbanks ready to act   
    	
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-week low, Manila rise ends
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said it has won a contract
worth 1.4 billion Norwegian crown ($235 million) to design and
build an advanced offshore subsea construction vessel for Ocean
Installer and Solstad Offshore. 	
    - STX OSV also said it has entered into a letter of intent
with Troms Offshore Supply for the design and construction of a
platform supply vessel. 	
    	
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Midas said a subsidiary has entered into a new master
agreement with the rail systems division of German conglomerate
Siemens under which Siemens will continue to engage
with Midas as a preferred supplier of aluminum profiles.
 	
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 	
 > Wall St rises on news central banks primed to act      	
 > U.S. bonds fall as stock gains; mixed 30 year sale    	
 > Euro advances on possible central bank action        	
 > Gold up on weak US data, extends win streak to five  	
 > Oil rises as OPEC keeps output target steady          
 	
($1 = 5.9564 Norwegian krones)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

