FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 18
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
June 18, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1342.84      1.03%    13.740
 USD/JPY                          79.15        0.33%     0.260
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6453          --     0.060
 SPOT GOLD                        1618.49     -0.57%    -9.300
 US CRUDE                         85.01        1.17%     0.980
 DOW JONES                        12767.17     0.91%    115.26
 ASIA ADRS                        115.37       1.59%      1.81
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps in relief rally after Greek vote
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on
week 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines filled 66.9 percent of the available
space on its planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April
and slightly below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said on Monday its unit, Vision
Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, had received approval from
the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware
to acquire the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and certain
assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc. 
    
    -- K-REIT ASIA 
    - K-REIT Asia said on Friday it expects a higher annual
distributable income from the conversion of BFC Development Pte
Ltd, which holds Marina Bay Financial Centre Phase 1, to a
limited liability partnership as the income generated by the
property will not be subject to corporate income tax.
 
      K-REIT Asia owns a one-third stake in BFC Development LLP.
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > US futures rise after Greek election                   
 > US bond futures drop on Greek election result         
 > Euro reaches one-month high on Greek vote results    
 > Gold falls after Greek vote, snaps 6-day rise        
 > Oil up as pro-bailout Greek parties set for majority  
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.