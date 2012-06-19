Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.78 0.14% 1.940 USD/JPY 78.97 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5721 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1625.89 -0.13% -2.050 US CRUDE 83.08 -0.23% -0.190 DOW JONES 12741.82 -0.20% -25.35 ASIA ADRS 116.10 0.63% 0.73 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on Greek election results STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam International said on Monday it had formed a 50-50 joint venture with Blommer Chocolate Company, a cocoa processor and chocolate ingredient supplier in North America. The JV builds on a partnership started in 2004 that already has 55,000 engaged farmers. It aims to boost this to 100,000 by 2015, the company said. -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD - STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging service provider, said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone of shipping more than one billion copper wirebond units. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said on Monday its land systems arm had injected 133.6 million rupees ($2.4 million) into LeeBoy India Construction Equipment Private Ltd, which manufactures and markets construction equipment. MARKET NEWS > Europe hits Wall Street, Oracle rallies late > US debt prices slip after Greece election > Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote > Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC > Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)