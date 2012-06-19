FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19
#Aerospace & Defense
June 19, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1344.78      0.14%     1.940
 USD/JPY                          78.97       -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5721          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1625.89     -0.13%    -2.050
 US CRUDE                         83.08       -0.23%    -0.190
 DOW JONES                        12741.82    -0.20%    -25.35
 ASIA ADRS                        116.10       0.63%      0.73
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on Greek election results  
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodities firm Olam International said on Monday it had
formed a 50-50 joint venture with Blommer Chocolate Company, a
cocoa processor and chocolate ingredient supplier in North
America. The JV builds on a partnership started in 2004 that
already has 55,000 engaged farmers. It aims to boost this to
100,000 by 2015, the company said. 
    
    -- STATS CHIPPAC LTD 
    - STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging
service provider, said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone of
shipping more than one billion copper wirebond units.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said on Monday its land systems arm had
injected 133.6 million rupees ($2.4 million) into LeeBoy India
Construction Equipment Private Ltd, which manufactures and
markets construction equipment. 
    
($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

