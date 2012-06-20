FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 20
June 20, 2012

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1357.98      0.98%    13.200
 USD/JPY                          79.08         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.606           --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1619.39      0.17%     2.790
 US CRUDE                         83.94       -0.11%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        12837.33     0.75%     95.51
 ASIA ADRS                        117.43       1.15%      1.33
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, euro gains on central bank
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Spain's debt woes cut volume 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore-listed offshore ship builder STX OSV Holdings
said on Tuesday it has won contracts to build two platform
supply vessels for Norway's Farstad Shipping worth
about 700 million Norwegian crowns ($116.88 million).
 
    
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said on Tuesday
it has sold its entire 31.5 percent stake in Wuxi Runyuan
Technology Microfinance Co Ltd. 

    -- ASIASONS CAPITAL LTD 
    - Private equity fund Asiasons Group acquired Australian
children's television show, Hi-5, from its previous joint
owners, Nine Network Australia Pty Limited and Southern Star
Entertainment Pty Ltd. 
      Asiasons will have total ownership encompassing
production, licensing, touring and merchandising
rights. 

    -- ASIAMEDIC LTD 
    - Healthcare provider AsiaMedic said on Tuesday its Chinese
unit had signed two agreements to set up a post-natal
confinement centre and a medical centre in Shanghai. The value
of the investment was not disclosed. 
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

