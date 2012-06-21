Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company- and market-related developments which could have an impact on the local market. INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290 USD/JPY 79.41 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6435 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1602.89 -0.16% -2.490 US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820 DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94 ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end near flat as Fed 'Twists' again SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia is near a record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Krishnan Ravi Kumar, is leaving the company to pursue a new career outside the agri-commodity sector. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Nam Cheong said it was awarded a letter of intent to build four units of multi-purpose platform supply vessels worth about $130 million. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said it has proposed new rules for mineral oil and gas exploration companies looking to list on its bourse. For instance, companies that are non-producing must have a minimum market capitalisation of S$300 million. -- GENTING HONG KONG - Genting Hong Kong, which is part of Malaysia's Genting Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares in Australia's Echo Entertainment and that it now has 5.0871 percent of Echo's issued share capital. MARKET NEWS > Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade > Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying > Dollar erases losses vs euro as Bernanke speaks > Gold falls as Fed stimulus extension disappoints > Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)