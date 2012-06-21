FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 21
June 21, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company-
and market-related developments  which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                       
                                    
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1355.69     -0.17%    -2.290
 USD/JPY                          79.41       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6435          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1602.89     -0.16%    -2.490
 US CRUDE                         80.63       -1.01%    -0.820
 DOW JONES                        12824.39    -0.10%    -12.94
 ASIA ADRS                        117.69       0.22%      0.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end near flat as Fed 'Twists' again   
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia is near a record high       
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Wednesday its
chief financial officer, Krishnan Ravi Kumar, is leaving the
company to pursue a new career outside the agri-commodity
sector. 
    
    -- NAM CHEONG LTD 
    - Nam Cheong said it was awarded a letter of intent to build
four units of multi-purpose platform supply vessels worth about
$130 million. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said it has proposed new rules for
mineral oil and gas exploration companies looking to list on its
bourse. For instance, companies that are non-producing must have
a minimum market capitalisation of S$300 million. 
    
    -- GENTING HONG KONG  
    - Genting Hong Kong, which is part of Malaysia's Genting
Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares in
Australia's Echo Entertainment and that it now has
5.0871 percent of Echo's issued share capital.
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 
 > Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade          
 > Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying       
 > Dollar erases losses vs euro as Bernanke speaks      
 > Gold falls as Fed stimulus extension disappoints     
 > Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise              
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

