Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1325.51     -2.23%   -30.180
 USD/JPY                          80.04       -0.21%    -0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6179          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1565.99      0.04%     0.570
 US CRUDE                         78.36        0.20%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        12573.57    -1.96%   -250.82
 ASIA ADRS                        114.42      -2.78%     -3.27
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, gold sink on growth worries     
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; global economy woes weigh    
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Property developer Keppel Land said it has appointed its
chief financial officer Loh Chin Hua as a non-independent,
non-executive director on its board as a member of its audit
committee. 
         
    - OCEANUS GROUP LTD 
    - Oceanus, a Singapore-listed producer of the gourmet
mollusc abalone, said late on Thursday that two substantial
shareholders will transfer a large block of shares to the firm's
former CEO. 
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

