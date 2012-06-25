FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 25
#Apparel & Accessories
June 25, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) -    Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
    
 INSTRUMENT                        LAST        PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1335.02      0.72%     9.510
 USD/JPY                          80.44       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6588          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1569.94     -0.10%    -1.500
 US CRUDE                         79.97        0.26%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12640.78     0.53%    67.21
 ASIA ADRS                        115.32       0.00%     0.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, U.S. stocks recover from Thursday fall;
euro up 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on gloomy global outlook 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Southeast Asia's largest property developer said president
and chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong will retire in one
year's time when he turns 67.
    It said a board succession committee will review the
internal and external candidates to succeed Liew when he retires
on June 28, 2013. 
    
    -- AUSSINO GROUP 
    - A planned S$60 million ($47 million) reverse takeover of
Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group may not materialise as
the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino is linked to a
Myanmar businessman on a U.S. blacklist.
    While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar,
bankers and lawyers Reuters spoke to last week said authorities
were unlikely to let a firm list in the city-state if there are
question marks about the owners and managers.
    Aussino shares have risen about 70 percent since it said
last week it  had signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding whereby it will issue new shares to buy a firm
called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol
kiosks in Myanmar. 
     
    MARKET NEWS
 
($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
