Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 26
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1313.72      -1.6%   -21.300
 USD/JPY                          79.65        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.616           --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1585.28      0.08%     1.200
 US CRUDE                         79.3         0.11%     0.090
 DOW JONES                        12502.66    -1.09%   -138.12
 ASIA ADRS                        113.08      -1.94%     -2.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on European summit doubts 
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine up on earnings hopes      
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- K-REIT ASIA 
    -  Singapore's K-REIT Asia, a real estate investment trust
managed by Keppel Land, said on Monday it will buy
12.39 percent of the partnership that owns Ocean Financial
Centre, raising its stake to almost 100 percent.
    The acquisition price works out to S$261.6 million or about
S$2,380 per square foot of net lettable area, net of rental
support of S$24.1 million.
    
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 
    - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said on Monday it
is setting aside another S$500 million ($391.5 million) to buy
its shares from the market. 
    
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    - Interra Resources said its jointly controlled entity
Goldpetrol Join Operating Company Inc has started drilling at
two of its wells in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar.
        
    
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

