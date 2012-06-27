FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 27
June 27, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company and
market news that could impact the local market.
                                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1319.99      0.48%     6.270
 USD/JPY                          79.38       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6177          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.39     -0.02%    -0.390
 US CRUDE                         79.33       -0.04%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        12534.67     0.26%     32.01
 ASIA ADRS                        113.56       0.42%      0.48
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset
Spain worry 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing
streak 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD 
    - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said on Tuesday it would
renew the lease on the store that contributed around 9.5 percent
of its revenue for the financial year ended December 2011.
 
    
    - DYNA-MAC HOLDING LTD 
    - Singapore's Dyna-Mac, which provides services to the oil
and gas industry, said on Tuesday it had secured four
fabrication orders for a provisional S$43 million ($33.6
million). 
    
    - KS ENERGY LTD 
    - KS Energy said on Tuesday that one of its units had paid
$38.5 million for a jack-up drilling rig that can operate in
around 90 metres of water. 
      
    - CITYSPRING INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST 
    - Cityspring Infrastructure Trust said on Tuesday that one
of its units, City Gas Pte Ltd, and Japan's Osaka Gas Co Ltd
 are considering a joint venture to sell natural gas.
 
($1 = 1.2803 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)

