Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company and market news that could impact the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1319.99 0.48% 6.270 USD/JPY 79.38 -0.16% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6177 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1571.39 -0.02% -0.390 US CRUDE 79.33 -0.04% -0.030 DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset Spain worry SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH - SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said on Tuesday it would renew the lease on the store that contributed around 9.5 percent of its revenue for the financial year ended December 2011. - DYNA-MAC HOLDING LTD - Singapore's Dyna-Mac, which provides services to the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it had secured four fabrication orders for a provisional S$43 million ($33.6 million). - KS ENERGY LTD - KS Energy said on Tuesday that one of its units had paid $38.5 million for a jack-up drilling rig that can operate in around 90 metres of water. - CITYSPRING INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST - Cityspring Infrastructure Trust said on Tuesday that one of its units, City Gas Pte Ltd, and Japan's Osaka Gas Co Ltd are considering a joint venture to sell natural gas. ($1 = 1.2803 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)