Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1331.85       0.9%    11.860
 USD/JPY                          79.62       -0.08%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6296          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1574.39      0.00%    -0.010
 US CRUDE                         80.42        0.26%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12627.01     0.74%     92.34
 ASIA ADRS                        114.82       1.11%      1.26
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US data, oil; euro slips
pre-summit 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand rise to 1-week
high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- K1 VENTURES LTD, KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Investment firm k1 Ventures' majority shareholders have
offered to take the company private in a deal that values k1
around S$292 million ($228.71 million). k1's main shareholders
include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd. 
      The offer price of S$0.135 per share is 19.5 percent
higher than the last traded price. 
      k1 has investments in sectors such as transportation
leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services
and automotive retail.
    
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra said on
Wednesday it is planning to raise S$22.2 million via a rights
issue to help fund its projects and for possible acquisitions.
      Interra, which derived nearly two-thirds of its revenue
from Myanmar last year, is offering up to 147.96 million shares
at S$0.15 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two
existing ordinary shares. 
      Interra's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday the firm aims to aggressively develop its two onshore
oil fields in Myanmar and is eyeing new oil and gas blocks
slated to come up for tender this year. 
      The stock closed 7.9 percent higher at S$0.41 on
Wednesday.
     
    -- OKP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore construction firm OKP Holdings said on Wednesday
it is taking a 10 percent stake in CS Land Properties Pte Ltd,
marking its first foray into property development.
 
($1 = 1.2768 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

