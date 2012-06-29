FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
June 29, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1329.04     -0.21%    -2.810
 USD/JPY                          79.28       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5734          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1552.35      0.10%     1.600
 US CRUDE                         78.37        0.88%     0.680
 DOW JONES                        12602.26    -0.20%    -24.75
 ASIA ADRS                        115.11       0.25%      0.29
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks sag on healthcare ruling, euro dips
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine
down 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING
CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK 
    - Singapore said on Thursday that foreign banks with a
relatively large share of deposits in the city-state will be
required to locally incorporate their retail operations, forcing
them to commit capital here. 
      Separately, DBS said on Friday it has expanded its U.S.
commercial paper programme to $15 billion from $5 billion.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder,
said on Thursday its yards in the U.S. and Azerbaijan had
secured contracts worth a total of about $70 million.
 
    
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES 
    - Golden Agri said on Thursday it had formed a 50-50 joint
venture with Stena Weco, a palm oil transport company, for the
international transportation of the Singapore-listed firm's palm
oil products. 
    
    - K-REIT ASIA 
    - K-REIT Asia said on Thursday it had received an
approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for its
planned listing of 60 million new units at S$1.17 each.
 
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
