FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 3
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 3, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.51      0.25%     3.350
 USD/JPY                          79.46       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5885          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1595.29     -0.09%    -1.390
 US CRUDE                         83.44       -0.37%    -0.310
 DOW JONES                        12871.39    -0.07%     -8.70
 ASIA ADRS                        119.27       0.26%      0.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Singapore near 2-mth highs 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 
    - The container shipping firm, which has reported losses for
the past five quarters, plans to sell its Singapore headquarter
building to raise funds. 
    American President Lines Ltd, part of Neptune Orient Lines,
won a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion from the U.S.
Transportation Command, the Pentagon's daily contract digest
said. 
    
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD 
    - The company won three environmental engineering contracts
worth more than S$70 million. 
    
    -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST 
    - The trust exercised its option to increase its stake in
Chengdu Longemont Shopping Mall Development to 80 percent from
50 percent. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
    
 > Nikkei opens up as weak U.S. data fans Fed hopes       
 > Wall St shakes off factory data, ends higher           
 > Bonds rise on global growth worries                   
 > Euro and dollar fall prey to weak data               
 > Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data    
 > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy            
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China     Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India      Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.