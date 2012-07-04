Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.81 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6277 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1617.99 0.04% 0.640 US CRUDE 87.61 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on hopes of policy easing SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippine at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank said it has priced a S$1.2 billion bond that will mature in 2022, with a coupon at 3.15 percent. -- HYFLUX LTD - Water treatment firm Hyflux said it has opened its new global headquarters in Singapore, with a gross floor area of more than 400,000 square feet and total cost of about S$60 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on improved risk sentiment > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data > Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hopes > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)