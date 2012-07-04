FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 4, 2012 / 12:11 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.02      0.62%     8.510
 USD/JPY                          79.81        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6277          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1617.99      0.04%     0.640
 US CRUDE                         87.61       -0.06%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        12943.82     0.56%     72.43
 ASIA ADRS                        121.09       1.53%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on hopes of policy easing        
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippine at all-time high    
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - United Overseas Bank said it has priced a S$1.2 billion
bond that will mature in 2022, with a coupon at 3.15 percent.
 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD 
    - Water treatment firm Hyflux said it has opened its new
global headquarters in Singapore, with a gross floor area of
more than 400,000 square feet and total cost of about S$60
million.
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises on improved risk sentiment                
 > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise       
 > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains       
 > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data        
 > Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown   
 > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hopes   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
