Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 5
#Diversified Trading & Distribution
July 5, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.02      0.62%     8.510
 USD/JPY                          79.88        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6106          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1613.99     -0.07%    -1.140
 US CRUDE                         86.86       -0.91%    -0.800
 DOW JONES                        12943.82     0.56%     72.43
 ASIA ADRS                        121.09       1.53%      1.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro dragged lower by grim economic
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal
miners strong 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD 
    - Yangzijiang said its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangsu
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd has agreed with Jiangyin city
government that it will compensate the shipbuilder 720 million
yuan for the relocation of its yard. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its securities
turnover fell 25 percent in June compared to a year ago and 18
percent from the previous month to S$21.2 billion. However, the
volume of derivatives traded was up 7 percent year-on-year at
6.6 million contracts.
    
    -- INTRACO LTD 
    - Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong has sold his entire 21.3
percent stake in materials trading company Intraco, according to
a stock exchange filing. 
    MARKET NEWS
 
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

