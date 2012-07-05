Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510 USD/JPY 79.88 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6106 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1613.99 -0.07% -1.140 US CRUDE 86.86 -0.91% -0.800 DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43 ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro dragged lower by grim economic data SE ASIA STOCKS-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal miners strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD - Yangzijiang said its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd has agreed with Jiangyin city government that it will compensate the shipbuilder 720 million yuan for the relocation of its yard. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its securities turnover fell 25 percent in June compared to a year ago and 18 percent from the previous month to S$21.2 billion. However, the volume of derivatives traded was up 7 percent year-on-year at 6.6 million contracts. -- INTRACO LTD - Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong has sold his entire 21.3 percent stake in materials trading company Intraco, according to a stock exchange filing. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips after 2-mth closing high, eyes on ECB > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains > Euro, sterling on defensive, central bank action eyed > Gold steadies, nearing highest in two weeks > Oil slides below $100, focus on grim economy > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)