FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 6
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
July 6, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1367.58     -0.47%    -6.440
 USD/JPY                          79.91          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6003          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1607.29      0.18%     2.960
 US CRUDE                         87.06       -0.18%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        12896.67    -0.36%    -47.15
 ASIA ADRS                        119.76      -1.10%     -1.33
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slip as US jobs report awaited  
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
S'pore 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- AUSSINO GROUP LTD 
    - Bed linen maker Aussino said it has appointed Prime
Partners, a boutique advisory and asset management firm, to
facilitate a proposed reverse takeover by a Myanmar group linked
to a businessman on a U.S. blacklist. 
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its electronics arm has won new
contracts for its rail electronics, traffic management and
satellite communications and sensor solutions worth about S$210
million in the second quarter. 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK 
    - United Overseas Bank priced a S$1.2 billion lower tier
II 10NC5 subordinated bond at par to yield 3.15 percent. The
bonds are callable in 2017 and every year till maturity, in
2022, according to IFR. 
    
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 
    - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said it has priced S$1
billion of non-cumulative non-convertible non-voting Class M
preference shares callable in 2018 and from 2022 at a yield of 4
percent a year. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - The independent financial advisor and the independent
board committee set up to advise shareholders on conglomerate
Fraser and Neave's privatisation offer for its subsidiary
Frasers Property (China) Ltd has advised them to vote against
the deal, the Business Times reported.
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei slips after global easing fails to inspire      
 > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report         
 > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates          
 > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data             
 > Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls    
 > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.