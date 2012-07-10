FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Aerospace & Defense
July 10, 2012 / 12:26 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1352.46     -0.16%    -2.220
 USD/JPY                          79.52       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5219          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1586.5      -0.01%    -0.150
 US CRUDE                         85.15       -0.98%    -0.840
 DOW JONES                        12736.29    -0.28%    -36.18
 ASIA ADRS                        117.45      -0.72%     -0.85
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth,
Europe 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth
concerns 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest builder of
offshore rigs, said on Monday it has invested $115 million in
oil and gas exploration and production firm KrisEnergy as it was
attracted to the concessions that it has. 
    
    -- HYFLUX LTD 
    - Water treatment firm Hyflux said the project cost for its
Tuaspring desalination plant, Singapore's second and largest
seawater desalination plant, has climbed to S$1.05 billion from
S$890 billion. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm, ST Aerospace has
secured about $370 million worth of new contracts in the second
quarter of the year. 
    
    -- LIONGOLD CORP LTD 
    - LionGold said its chief financial officer Wong Choy Yin
will step down from the post from August 31. The board is
currently interviewing candidates for the position.
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei seen starting on weaker tone, eyes China data   
 > Wall St slips on global economic worries               
 > Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus                    
 > Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data 
 > Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies     
 > Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms        
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.