Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16% -2.220 USD/JPY 79.52 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5219 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1586.5 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE 85.15 -0.98% -0.840 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18 ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth, Europe SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth concerns STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest builder of offshore rigs, said on Monday it has invested $115 million in oil and gas exploration and production firm KrisEnergy as it was attracted to the concessions that it has. -- HYFLUX LTD - Water treatment firm Hyflux said the project cost for its Tuaspring desalination plant, Singapore's second and largest seawater desalination plant, has climbed to S$1.05 billion from S$890 billion. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm, ST Aerospace has secured about $370 million worth of new contracts in the second quarter of the year. -- LIONGOLD CORP LTD - LionGold said its chief financial officer Wong Choy Yin will step down from the post from August 31. The board is currently interviewing candidates for the position. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen starting on weaker tone, eyes China data > Wall St slips on global economic worries > Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus > Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data > Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies > Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms > Key political risks to watch in Singapore