Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. jobs; UOB in focus
#Asia
February 24, 2012 / 12:46 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. jobs; UOB in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
open higher on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight
after positive jobless claims data showed the U.S. labour market
remains on the mend.	
    United Overseas Bank Ltd, the smallest of
Singapore's three banking groups, will be in focus after it
reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit due to a lack of
one-off gains and as it booked losses on its European debt
exposure. 	
    	
                                                               
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 	
    - Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest
rig-builder, reported a larger-than-expected 26 percent fall in
quarterly net profit as it booked fewer higher-margin projects. 	
    It earned S$177 million ($141 million) in net profit
excluding exceptional items for the three months ended December
compared to S$239.4 million a year ago. 	
    	
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (DBS) 	
    DBS said some customers have been hit by unauthorised
withdrawal of funds in Singapore through the use of the bank's
automated teller machines (ATM), resulting in a total lost of
S$23,000 ($18,300).	
    However the largest bank in Southeast Asia said the incident
was not a result of any new card skimming activity but a
residual effect of a scam that hit the lender at the end of last
year.	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering posted a 7.4 percent
rise in its full year net profit to S$527.5 million, and had a
record high order book of S$12.3 billion. Barring unforeseen
circumstances, the company said it expects to achieve higher
revenue and profit before taxes this year. 	
    	
    -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD 	
    - Shipbuilder Cosco Corp said its full year net profit fell
44 percent to S$139.7 million, hurt by higher costs in its
shipyard operations and lower contributions from dry bulk
shipping. 	
    	
    -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Contract manufacturer Hi-P International said its fourth
quarter net profit plunged 73.7 percent to S$9.4 million from a
year ago despite booking revenue growth, as it was hurt by
pricing pressure, higher material and labour costs and higher
depreciation of certain assets.	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.91 percent to 2,968.34 on Thursday to 2,968.34 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.36
percent to 12,984.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.43 percent to 1,363.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 ended 0.81 percent higher at 2,956.98. 	
    	
 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

