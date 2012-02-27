Singapore Stocks-May open higher; UOL in focus

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open higher on Monday, after positive consumer sentiment and new home sales data in the U.S. helped to push the S&P 500 to its highest level in four years. Singapore property and hotel firm UOL Group Ltd may be in focus after it posted on Friday a 12 percent drop in full-year net profit, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair value gains, and said it was cautious about prospects in 2012. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280 USD/JPY 81.25 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1772.59 -0.46% -8.150 US CRUDE 109.55 -0.20% -0.220 DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74 ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- > S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years > Bonds rise on Europe worries, surging oil > Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm > Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks > Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions Stocks and factors to watch: -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm First Resources said its fourth quarter net profit rose 10.4 percent to $77.8 million from a year ago, driven by higher palm oil prices and sales volumes. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property firm SC Global said it booked a net loss of S$18.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to a net profit of S$45.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower property sales. -- VENTURE CORP LTD - Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower sales. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.33 percent on Friday to 2,978.08 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent at 12,982.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17 percent to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.23 percent to 2,963.75. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)