Singapore Stocks-May open higher; UOL in focus
#Asia
February 27, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open higher; UOL in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
open higher on Monday, after positive consumer sentiment and new
home sales data in the U.S. helped to push the S&P 500 to its
highest level in four years.	
    Singapore property and hotel firm UOL Group Ltd 
may be in focus after it posted on Friday a 12 percent drop in
full-year net profit, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair
value gains, and said it was cautious about prospects in 2012.
 	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.74      0.17%     2.280
 USD/JPY                          81.25       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9757          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1772.59     -0.46%    -8.150
 US CRUDE                         109.55      -0.20%    -0.220
 DOW JONES                        12982.95    -0.01%     -1.74
 ASIA ADRS                        131.11       0.71%      0.93
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
     	
> S&P 500 posts highest close in nearly four years       	
> Bonds rise on Europe worries, surging oil             	
> Yen tumbles further, euro holds firm                 	
> Gold slips but notches largest gain in four weeks    	
> Brent jumps to 10-month high on Iran tensions         	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD 	
    - Palm oil firm First Resources said its fourth quarter net
profit rose 10.4 percent to $77.8 million from a year ago,
driven by higher palm oil prices and sales volumes.
 	
    	
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - Property firm SC Global said it booked a net loss of
S$18.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to
a net profit of S$45.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower
property sales. 	
    	
    -- VENTURE CORP LTD 	
    - Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent
to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower
sales. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.33 percent on Friday to 2,978.08 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent
at 12,982.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17
percent to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed
0.23 percent to 2,963.75. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)

