Singapore Stocks-May rise; Wilmar in focus
February 28, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-May rise; Wilmar in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
rise on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street overnight, after
oil prices retreated and data showed improvement in the U.S.
housing market.	
    Palm oil company Wilmar International may be in
focus after it said it had acquired a 10.1 percent stake in
Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd for $124
million. 	
                                                                   
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 	
    - Sembcorp Industries posted a 10.2 percent rise in its
fourth quarter net profit to S$251.9 million ($200.5
million)from a year ago, helped by higher sales from its
utilities business. 	
    	
    -- GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES LTD 	
    - Palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources said its fourth
quarter net profit fell 36 percent to $748 million from a year
ago, hurt by higher fertiliser costs and export tax, as well as
a fall in output of palm oil products. 	
    	
    -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER 	
    - PT Berlian Laju Tanker, Indonesia's largest oil and gas
shipping group, said it had defaulted on six of its debt
instruments, both dollar-denominated debt and local currency
bonds, due this month. 	
    	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD 	
    - Singapore's low-cost carrier Tiger Airways will start its
Indonesian joint venture PT Mandala Airlines in April and
gradually boost its fleet size to 10 new Airbus A320 jets over
the year, Chief Executive Chin Yau Seng told Reuters on Monday.
 	
    	
    -- ARMSTRONG INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD 	
    - Armstrong Industrial said its fourth quarter net profit
plunged 67.3 percent to S$2.2 million from a year ago, hurt by
the shutdown of two of its factories in Thailand following
massive flooding. 	
        	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.05 percent on Monday to 2,946.78 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.01 percent
to 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.14
percent to 1,367.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended
0.08 percent higher at 2,966.16. 	
    	
($1=1.2561 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

