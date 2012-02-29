FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May rise on lower oil; Noble in focus
#Asia
February 29, 2012

Singapore Stocks-May rise on lower oil; Noble in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
likely to rise on Wednesday, as a sharp drop in oil prices and
buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data helped to boost U.S.
stocks overnight.	
    Commodities firm Noble Group may be in focus after
it said 2012 will continue to be challenging. Noble posted a 57
percent fall in fourth quarter net profit after being hit by
volatile markets and poor processing margins. 	
     	
> Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence lower oil        	
> Bond prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony        	
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke         	
> Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB     	
> Oil drops on global growth concerns, debt fears       	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest
property developer, posted a 32 percent fall in fourth quarter
net profit to S$163 million on Wednesday, hurt by lower rental
income. 	
    	
    -- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL PLC 	
    - Palm oil firm Mewah International said its fourth quarter
net profit plunged 65 percent to $12.7 million from a year ago,
hurt by lower sales from its bulk segment and higher costs. Its
earnings, however, doubled on a quarter-on-quarter basis. 
 	
    	
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Midas posted a 22 percent fall in its 2011 net profit to
187.4 million yuan, hurt by lower contribution from its
associate as fewer train cars were delivered its customers.
 	
    	
    -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST 	
    - Perennial China Retail Trust, which owns shopping malls in
China, said it will distribute 2.35 Singapore cents per unit for
the fiscal year ended 2011, in line with its forecast.
 	
    	
    -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD 	
    - Shipbuilder Cosco Crop said it has secured contracts to
build seven bulk carriers worth over $190 million.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.78 percent on Tuesday to 2,969.73 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18
percent to 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.34 percent to 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 rose 0.69 percent to 2,986.76. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

