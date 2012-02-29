Singapore Stocks-May rise on lower oil; Noble in focus

SINGAPORE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely to rise on Wednesday, as a sharp drop in oil prices and buoyant U.S. consumer confidence data helped to boost U.S. stocks overnight. Commodities firm Noble Group may be in focus after it said 2012 will continue to be challenging. Noble posted a 57 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit after being hit by volatile markets and poor processing margins. > Dow, S&P hit milestones on confidence lower oil > Bond prices steady ahead of Bernanke testimony > Euro pins hopes on ECB, dollar eyes Bernanke > Silver up 4 pct, gold races toward $1,800 on ECB > Oil drops on global growth concerns, debt fears Stocks and factors to watch: -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest property developer, posted a 32 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit to S$163 million on Wednesday, hurt by lower rental income. -- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL PLC - Palm oil firm Mewah International said its fourth quarter net profit plunged 65 percent to $12.7 million from a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its bulk segment and higher costs. Its earnings, however, doubled on a quarter-on-quarter basis. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas posted a 22 percent fall in its 2011 net profit to 187.4 million yuan, hurt by lower contribution from its associate as fewer train cars were delivered its customers. -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST - Perennial China Retail Trust, which owns shopping malls in China, said it will distribute 2.35 Singapore cents per unit for the fiscal year ended 2011, in line with its forecast. -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD - Shipbuilder Cosco Crop said it has secured contracts to build seven bulk carriers worth over $190 million. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.78 percent on Tuesday to 2,969.73 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.18 percent to 13,005.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.34 percent to 1,372.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.69 percent to 2,986.76. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)