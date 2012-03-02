FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open up; Genting Singapore in focus
#Asia
March 2, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open up; Genting Singapore in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
rise on Friday after Seoul and Tokyo stocks opened higher, as
sentiment was buoyed by positive economic data in the United
States and hopes that the European Central Bank's second cash
injection would ease the region's financial woes.	
    Genting Singapore may be in focus after the casino
operator said late on Thursday it was seeking new investment
opportunities after pricing S$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) worth
of perpetual bonds at a lower-than-expected
yield. 	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1374.09      0.62%     8.410
 USD/JPY                          81.12        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0313          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1719.39      0.12%     2.030
 US CRUDE                         108.98       0.13%     0.140
 DOW JONES                        12980.30     0.22%     28.23
 ASIA ADRS                        131.38       0.59%      0.77
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
 	
> Wall Street returns to 2008 highs on banks             	
> U.S. bonds down as QE3 timing reassessed              	
> Euro suffers post-ECB blues; downside seen           	
> Gold rebounds 1.5 pct after rout, support seen       	
> Oil highest since 2008 on Saudi pipeline report       	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's biggest
telecom firm, said on Friday it has priced $700 million of
5.5-year notes at 2.375 percent.  	
    	
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD, EZION HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings said on
Thursday it had sold 60 million shares in Ezion Holdings to
strengthen its cash position. Ezra also said its subsea
orderbook had exceeded $1 billion and it expects its backlog to
reach $2 billion. 	
    	
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminum
components for trains, said on Thursday its joint venture
company, Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport, had secured a metro
contract worth 526.9 million yuan ($83.6 million) in China.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.51 percent on Thursday to 2,978.84 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.22
percent to 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
advanced 0.62 percent to 1,374.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 rose 0.74 percent to 2,988.97. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

