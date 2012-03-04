FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; SingTel, SIA in focus
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
#Asia
March 4, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; SingTel, SIA in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
have a cautious start on Monday after U.S. stocks closed weaker,
with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Singapore
Airlines Ltd likely to be in focus.	
    SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms firm, said on
Monday it will set up a new organisational structure focused
more on products than geographical divisions and will buy Amobee
Inc, a U.S.-based mobile advertising solutions firm, for $321
million.     	
    Singapore Airlines said on Friday it will raise its fuel
surcharge for tickets issued on or after March 8 due to
persistently high fuel prices.   	
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1369.63     -0.32%    -4.460
 USD/JPY                          81.66       -0.15%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9791          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1710.99     -0.05%    -0.780
 US CRUDE                         106.92       0.21%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        12977.57    -0.02%     -2.73
 ASIA ADRS                        130.31      -0.81%     -1.07
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
 	
> Wall Street slips but S&P up for third straight week   	
> U.S. bonds gain on Fed buys, breaking three-day fall  	
> Dollar firms as euro, yen struggle                   	
> Gold falls 3.5 pct in the week, more weakness seen   	
> Oil falls, posts weekly loss after Saudi supply scare 	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 	
    - Norway's Statoil is tendering for at least two
new jack-up drilling rigs at up to $500 million each as it seeks
more effective, standardised equipment to work Norway's
oilfields in a tight rig market not geared to its needs.
 	
    	
    -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST 	
    - Singapore's Mapletree Logistics Trust appointed Citigroup
Global Markets Singapore Pte Ltd and DBS Bank Ltd as joint lead
managers and bookrunners to consider an issuance of Singapore
dollar denominated perpetual securities. 	
	
    -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK  	
    - Singapore-listed Indonesian shipping company Berlian Laju
Tanker, which had announced a standstill on payment of its
debts, said on Friday it appointed an advisory firm to come up
with a restructuring plan. 	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.49 percent on Friday to 2,993.49 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.02
percent to 12,977.57 on Friday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 fell 0.32 percent to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.43 percent to 2,976.19. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O'Callaghan)

