Singapore Stocks-May open down; Sembcorp Marine in focus
#Asia
March 6, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open down; Sembcorp Marine in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
open lower on Tuesday, tracking U.S. stocks which retreated
overnight after China cut its growth target for 2012, and the
world's second-largest rig builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd 
is likely to be in focus.	
    Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is
selling up to S$330 million ($264 million) worth of shares in
Sembcorp Marine, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Monday. 	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1364.33     -0.39%    -5.300
 USD/JPY                          81.52          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0174          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1704.76     -0.06%    -1.030
 US CRUDE                         107.19       0.44%     0.470
 DOW JONES                        12962.81    -0.11%    -14.76
 ASIA ADRS                        128.52      -1.37%     -1.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
 	
> Wall Street slips as China trims growth target         	
> US bonds slip on brighter US outlook; worries remain  	
> China worries hit growth currencies; euro off lows   	
> Gold drops on China, eyes key technical support      	
> Oil firms on Iran fears, growth worry curbs gains     	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Gloucester Coal's board of directors will
unanimously urge shareholders to back a proposed merger with
Yanzhou Coal Mining Co's  Australian unit,
Yanzhou Coal said on Monday. 	
     Gloucester's major shareholder Noble Group has already
expressed support for the proposed deal. 	
        	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Monday the daily average value
of securities traded on the bourse rose 41 percent in February
from the previous month. 	
    	
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil and gas services firm Swiber said on Tuesday
it had won contracts worth around $36 million for vessel
chartering services in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast Asia.
With the latest wins, Swiber's order backlog rose to over $1.1
billion. 	
    	
    -- HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Singapore contract manufacturer Hi-P International said on
Monday it had accepted an offer of a $30 million revolving
credit facility from the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp Ltd.
The company said it intends to apply it for general working
capital purposes. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged
0.06 percent lower on Monday to 2,991.80 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.11 percent
to 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.39 percent to 1,364.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.86 percent to 2,950.48. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

