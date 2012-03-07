FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-May fall, Tiger Airways in focus
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 7, 2012 / 12:21 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall, Tiger Airways in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
likely to fall on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks
opened lower on fresh concerns about slowing global growth and
fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt
restructuring.	
    Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
 may be in focus after announcing its Australian
subsidiary had received approval from the Civil Aviation Safety
Authority of Australia to operate a maximum of 64 sectors per
day from October 2012. 	
    This is an increase from the current limit of 38 sectors per
day and the approval will be implemented progressively from July
through October, the carrier said in a filing. It also said it
will establish a second Australian base in Sydney.	
    	
                                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1343.36     -1.54%   -20.970
 USD/JPY                          80.62       -0.31%    -0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9496          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1674.66      0.04%     0.720
 US CRUDE                         104.94       0.23%     0.250
 DOW JONES                        12759.15    -1.57%   -203.66
 ASIA ADRS                        125.57      -2.30%     -2.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------                            
 
 	
> Wall Street marks first big loss of 2012               	
> US bond prices rise on Greece, global growth concerns 	
> Commodity currencies, euro hit on renewed Greek fears 	
> Gold falls 2 pct, breaches support on Greece fears   	
> Oil falls on Iran talks, economy worries              	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group will vote
all its shares in Australia's Gloucester Coal in favour of a
merger with Yancoal Australia and will get A$412 million ($440
million) under the deal terms. {ID:nL5E8E62GM]	
    	
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore oil services firm Ezion Holdings said on
Wednesday it had secured a charter contract worth around $65.7
million over a four-year period to provide a liftboat to support
a state-linked power generation enterprise in China.
 	
    	
    -- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed fishing firm Pacific Andes said on
Tuesday it plans to do a rights issue of up to 1.676 billion
rights shares at S$0.14 each, on the basis of one rights share
for every two existing ordinary shares. 	
    	
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD 	
    - Singapore's OCBC said on Wednesday it had priced $1
billion of fixed rate senior bonds due March 13, 2015. The bonds
will bear interest at a rate of 1.625 percent per annum, the
bank said. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 2
percent on Tuesday to 2,932.01 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.57 percent
to 12,759.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.54 percent to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.36 percent to 2,910.32. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.