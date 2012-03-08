FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. jobs; ST Engineering in focus
#Asia
March 8, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-May rise on U.S. jobs; ST Engineering in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Singapore shares could
rise on Thursday, following gains on Wall Street overnight,
helped by a positive U.S. private sector jobs report and
optimism Greece will complete its debt restructuring.	
    Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd could be in
focus after it said its land systems arm, ST Kinetics, has
received an order from India's Ordnance Factory Board
prohibiting the company from entering into any contract with it
for 10 years. 	
    ST Kinetics has never won any defence contracts in India and
is seeking legal advice, its parent said. 	
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1352.63      0.69%     9.270
 USD/JPY                          81.32         0.3%     0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9739          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1684.09     -0.04%    -0.670
 US CRUDE                         106.12      -0.04%    -0.040
 DOW JONES                        12837.33     0.61%     78.18
 ASIA ADRS                        126.92       1.08%      1.35
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    	
> Banks lift Wall St, breaking 3-day skid                	
> Prices ease on Greece deal optimism, U.S. jobs data   	
> Euro off lows as Greek debt deal, ECB loom           	
> Gold rises on optimism over Fed, Greek debt          	
> Oil up as Greece hopes, US jobs data fueled rebound   	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 	
    - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China
and Japan, said it is reviewing plans to establish a real estate
investment corporation in Japan, but nothing has been decided.
 	
    	
    -- TREASURY CHINA TRUST 	
    - Treasury China Trust, which owns commercial properties,
said it has received approval from Chinese authorities to
establish an equity investment management business in Shanghai,
allowing it to raise domestic yuan capital in a private equity
format. 	
    	
    -- CORTINA HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Watch retailer Cortina Holdings said it has agreed to buy
seven units located at an office and retail development, the
Adelphi, in Singapore for S$20 million to house its
headquarters. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.64 percent on Wednesday to 2,913.16 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.61
percent to 12,837.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.69 percent to 1,352.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 closed 0.87 percent higher at 2,935.69. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)

