FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Set to rise on Greek debt swap
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 12:16 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Set to rise on Greek debt swap

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
likely to rise on Friday, after an overwhelming majority of
Greek bondholders agreed to a debt swap deal that would lighten
the country's debt burden. 	
                                                                           
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1365.91      0.98%    13.280
 USD/JPY                          81.55       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0174          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1701.09      0.10%     1.750
 US CRUDE                         106.8        0.21%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        12907.94     0.55%     70.61
 ASIA ADRS                        129.13       1.74%      2.21
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
     	
> Wall St erases week's losses on Greek hopes            	
> Prices fall as support for Greek deal grows           	
> Euro up on Greek relief; China, U.S. data next       	
> Gold rises 1 pct on economic optimism, Greek debt    	
> Oil gains a second day on Greek deal, Iran            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- CAPITAMALL TRUST 	
    - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping centres, said it has
secured S$800 million ($638.44 million) worth of committed bank
facilities without using any property as security, and that can
be used to refinance its borrowing. 	
    	
    -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 	
    - Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced residences,
said it has agreed to buy 60 percent of Japanese apartment
Citadines Karasuma-Gojo Kyoto from Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and
Citadines Ippan Shadan Hojin for about S$19 million.
 	
    	
    -- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Orchard Parade Holdings said it has appointed Lucas Chow
as its chief executive officer and managing director, and
Vincent Yik as its chief financial officer, with effect from
March 15. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.96 percent to 2,970.38. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.55
percent to 12,907.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
climbed 0.98 percent to 1,365.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 ended 1.18 percent higher at 2,970.42. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
($1 = 1.2531 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.