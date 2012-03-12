Singapore Stocks-May rise on US jobs; Mapletree in focus

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are set to open higher on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data is likely to boost investor confidence, with Japan's Nikkei average rising in early trade. Singapore MSCI March futures were up 0.06 percent. Mapletree Logistics Trust may be in the spotlight after it acquired a portfolio of seven dry warehouse facilities in Japan from Goodman Japan Ltd 8992.T for a total of 17.5 billion yen ($213 million). ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.87 0.36% 4.960 USD/JPY 82.37 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0244 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1710.7 0.16% 2.670 US CRUDE 107.08 -0.30% -0.320 DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08 ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default > U.S. bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply > Dollar jumps on jobs data, near 11-mo high vs yen > Gold turns nearly 1 pct higher after US jobs data > Oil up on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain Stocks and factors to watch: -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezra said it has raised gross proceeds of S$121 million by placing 110 million new shares at S$1.10 each. This represents a discount of about 8.4 percent to the gvolume weighted average price of S$1.2007 on its last full market trading day up to the launch of the issue. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Medical devices manufacturer, Biosensors International Group, is spending around S$82.2 million ($65.60 million)to develop a new manufacturing center and research and development centre in Singapore. -- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST - First Ship Lease Trust said two stainless steel chemical tankers, which it had previously leased to the subisidiaries of Berlian Laju Tanker, have been redelivered to the trust. -- CONTEL CORP LTD - Contel Corp, an electronics contract manufacturer, said on Sunday it will divest its wholly-owned subsidiary Granpex as part of a proposed restructuring of its business in the manufacturing and sale of digital media products. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.24 percent on Friday to 2,963.15 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.11 percent to 12,922.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.36 percent to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.60 percent to 2,988.34. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)