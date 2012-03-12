FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May rise on US jobs; Mapletree in focus
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise on US jobs; Mapletree in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
set to open higher on Monday as strong U.S. jobs data is likely
to boost investor confidence, with Japan's Nikkei average
 rising in early trade.	
    Singapore MSCI March futures were up 0.06 percent.	
    Mapletree Logistics Trust may be in the spotlight
after it acquired a portfolio of seven dry warehouse facilities
in Japan from Goodman Japan Ltd 8992.T for a total of 17.5
billion yen ($213 million). 	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1370.87      0.36%     4.960
 USD/JPY                          82.37       -0.07%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0244          --    -0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1710.7       0.16%     2.670
 US CRUDE                         107.08      -0.30%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        12922.02     0.11%     14.08
 ASIA ADRS                        130.08       0.74%      0.95
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
     	
> Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default     	
> U.S. bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply       	
> Dollar jumps on jobs data, near 11-mo high vs yen    	
> Gold turns nearly 1 pct higher after US jobs data    	
> Oil up on U.S. jobs data, posts weekly gain           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore services firm Ezra said it has raised gross
proceeds of S$121 million by placing 110 million new shares at
S$1.10 each. 	
    This represents a discount of about 8.4 percent to the
gvolume weighted average price of S$1.2007 on its last full
market trading day up to the launch of the issue.
  	
	
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 	
    - Medical devices manufacturer, Biosensors International
Group, is spending around S$82.2 million ($65.60 million)to
develop a new manufacturing center and research and development
centre in Singapore. 	
    	
    -- FIRST SHIP LEASE TRUST 	
    - First Ship Lease Trust said two stainless steel chemical
tankers, which it had previously leased to the subisidiaries of
Berlian Laju Tanker, have been redelivered to the trust.
 	
    	
    -- CONTEL CORP LTD 	
    - Contel Corp, an electronics contract manufacturer, said on
Sunday it will divest its wholly-owned subsidiary Granpex as
part of a proposed restructuring of its business in the
manufacturing and sale of digital media products.
 	
	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.24 percent on Friday to 2,963.15 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.11
percent to 12,922.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
rose 0.36 percent to 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 climbed 0.60 percent to 2,988.34. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

