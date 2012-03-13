FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Seen higher; Sembcorp Marine wins order
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 13, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen higher; Sembcorp Marine wins order

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
set for a higher start on Tuesday following early gains in Asian
markets, with the spotlight on the Federal Reserve's monetary
policy statement due later in the day.	
    Stock markets in Australia, Japan and South Korea traded
higher on Tuesday.	
    Sembcorp Marine may be in focus after it said it's
Jurong shipyard won a $385.5 million contract to build a
semi-submersible well intervention rig for Helix Energy
Solutions Group Inc. 	
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1371.09      0.02%     0.220
 USD/JPY                          82.33        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.0331          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1700.89      0.11%     1.840
 US CRUDE                         106.63       0.27%     0.310
 DOW JONES                        12959.71     0.29%     37.69
 ASIA ADRS                        128.85      -0.95%     -1.23
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
    	
> Defensives rally on flat day for Wall St               	
> Bonds steady to higher ahead of Fed meeting           	
> Dollar off highs as Fed looms; yen wary of BOJ       	
> Gold falls on weaker sentiment, eyes on FOMC         	
> Oil slips on China, Europe growth concerns            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- OCEANUS GROUP LTD 	
    - Abalone breeder Oceanus Group said it will issue 277.8
million new shares to 19 investors at S$0.072 each, as part of a
corporate restructuring of the firm. 	
    	
    -- CAPITAMALL TRUST 	
    - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping centres, said it had
priced an issue of $400 million fixed rate notes with a tenure
of six years. 	
    	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS LTD 	
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 384,000
passengers in February, 19 percent lower than a year ago. The
average load factor across Asia and Australia for last month was
81 percent, down from 83 percent a year ago. 	
    	
    -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD 	
    - Lian Beng Group said it has established a new subsidiary,
Sin Lian, as part of its plans to list its engineering and
concrete business on the Taiwan stock exchange. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.03 percent on Monday to 2,962.18 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.29
percent to 12,959.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
0.02 percent higher at 1,371.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.16 percent to 2,983.66. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.