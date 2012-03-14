Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on Wall St; Tokyo, Seoul up

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are set to rise on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul opened more than 1 percent higher following Wall Street's best rally this year, buoyed by stronger-than-expected retail sales data and the Federal Reserve's more positive outlook. Singapore Exchange Ltd may be in focus after the bourse operator said it will open trading hubs in Chicago and London in a bid to attract more trading from overseas. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1395.95 1.81% 24.860 USD/JPY 82.95 0.07% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1263 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1675.56 0.05% 0.810 US CRUDE 106.76 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68% 217.97 ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10% 2.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rallies in 2012's best day, Citi falls late > US bond yields climb as Fed sees economic improvement > US dollar supported by data, Fed, stress test result > Gold falls 2 pct as Fed easing hopes fade > Oil ends at 11-month peak on economic data, Fed Stocks and factors to watch: -- MEIBAN GROUP LTD - Singapore's Meiban Group requested for a halt in the trading of its shares on Wednesday pending the release of a statement related to its holding announcement dated Jan 18. The plastic parts maker said in January that it had received an approach from a party, which may or may not lead to an offer for the company. -- CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD - Singapore's Creative Technology said on Tuesday the company and its subsidiary, QMax Communications Pte Ltd, had filed claims for more than S$23 million ($18 million)from the vendor of equipment for a wireless broadband project. The vendor counterclaimed for more than $8 million from Creative and QMax. -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore construction firm Yongnam said on Tuesday it had secured contracts worth a total of S$52.1 million. All three contracts are expected to have positive impact on the company's financial performance for the year ending Dec 31, 2012. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.91 percent on Tuesday to 2,989.07 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.68 percent to 13,177.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.81 percent to 1,395.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.88 percent to 3,039.88. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2581 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)