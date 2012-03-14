FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on Wall St; Tokyo, Seoul up
#Asia
March 14, 2012 / 12:29 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on Wall St; Tokyo, Seoul up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are
set to rise on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul opened more
than 1 percent higher following Wall Street's best rally this
year, buoyed by stronger-than-expected retail sales data and the
Federal Reserve's more positive outlook.	
    Singapore Exchange Ltd may be in focus after the
bourse operator said it will open trading hubs in Chicago and
London in a bid to attract more trading from overseas.
 	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1395.95      1.81%    24.860
 USD/JPY                          82.95        0.07%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.1263          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1675.56      0.05%     0.810
 US CRUDE                         106.76       0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        13177.68     1.68%    217.97
 ASIA ADRS                        131.56       2.10%      2.71
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
 	
> Wall St rallies in 2012's best day, Citi falls late    	
> US bond yields climb as Fed sees economic improvement 	
> US dollar supported by data, Fed, stress test result 	
> Gold falls 2 pct as Fed easing hopes fade            	
> Oil ends at 11-month peak on economic data, Fed       	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- MEIBAN GROUP LTD 	
    - Singapore's Meiban Group requested for a halt in the
trading of its shares on Wednesday pending the release of a
statement related to its holding announcement dated Jan 18.	
      The plastic parts maker said in January that it had
received an approach from a party, which may or may not lead to
an offer for the company. 	
    	
    -- CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY LTD 	
    - Singapore's Creative Technology said on Tuesday the
company and its subsidiary, QMax Communications Pte	
Ltd, had filed claims for more than S$23 million ($18
million)from the vendor of equipment for a wireless broadband
project.	
      The vendor counterclaimed for more than $8 million from
Creative and QMax. 	
    	
    -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore construction firm Yongnam said on Tuesday it had
secured contracts worth a total of S$52.1 million. All three
contracts are expected to have positive impact on the company's
financial performance for the year ending Dec 31, 2012.
 	
	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.91 percent on Tuesday to 2,989.07 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.68
percent to 13,177.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
advanced 1.81 percent to 1,395.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 added 1.88 percent to 3,039.88. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

