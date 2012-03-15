FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Cautious start expected; Swiber in focus
#Asia
March 15, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start expected; Swiber in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
have a cautious start on Thursday after a mixed performance in
U.S. stocks overnight. Tokyo opened higher but Seoul edged
downward in early trade.	
    Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings may be in
focus after it proposed a placement of up to 101.07 million new
shares at S$0.635 each -- a 9.74 percent discount to the volume
weighted average price of shares traded on Tuesday. The stock
resumes trading on Thursday after a Wednesday suspension.  	
    Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million
($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements.
 	
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1394.28     -0.12%    -1.670
 USD/JPY                          83.92        0.29%     0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2776          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1643.86      0.11%     1.760
 US CRUDE                         105.65       0.21%     0.220
 DOW JONES                        13194.10     0.12%     16.42
 ASIA ADRS                        130.05      -1.15%     -1.51
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
 	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- JAYA HOLDINGS 	
    - Singapore's offshore shipping and shipbuilding firm, Jaya
Holdings, said chief executive Chan Mun Lye will retire at the
end of the month. Venkatraman Sheshashayee will become CEO
effective April 1. 	
    	
    -- SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD 	
    - Technical charts suggest the engineering unit of Singapore
Airlines may be overbought at current levels as it is trading
near its resistance level of S$4.10. The stock's Relative
Strength Index, a momentum oscillator, is at 75. A level above
70 is considered overbought. 	
    	
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Singapore's largest lender priced $750 million in fixed
rate subordinated notes due Sept 21 2022 under its $15 billion
Global Medium Term Note Programme. The notes will bear a fixed
coupon of 3.625 percent in the first five years. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.25 percent on Wednesday to 3,026.40 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.12
percent to 13,194.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
retreated 0.12 percent to 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 closed 0.03 percent higher at 3,040.73. 	
    	
 (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)

