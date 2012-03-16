FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May rise, with SIA in focus
March 16, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise, with SIA in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may
open higher on Friday after Wall Street rose overnight following
better-than-expected U.S. data that showed improving labour
market conditions in the world's largest economy.	
    Singapore Airlines (SIA) may be in focus after its
February load factor rose from a month earlier. SIA filled 66.6
percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and
cargo in February, higher than the 65.5 percent reported in
January but lower than the 66.9 percent a year
earlier. 	
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.6        0.6%     8.320
 USD/JPY                          83.5           -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.2848          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1656.29     -0.09%    -1.440
 US CRUDE                         105.46       0.33%     0.350
 DOW JONES                        13252.76     0.44%     58.66
 ASIA ADRS                        131.14       0.84%      1.09
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
     	
> S&P ends over 1,400 for first time since 2008 crisis     	
> Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path     	
> Dollar falls vs yen, euro on profit taking after rally 	
> Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline          	
> Oil falls as US, UK plan oil reserve release            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- PRIVATE HOME SALES	
    - Private home sales in Singapore, excluding executive
condominiums, rose 29 percent in February to 2,413 units from
the previous month, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said on
Thursday, indicating demand for residential properties was still
robust.	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE PROPOSES REGULATORY CHANGE	
    - The Singapore Exchange is proposing changes to the
reporting and registration of Negotiated Large Trades (NLTs) in
the derivatives market by enabling the registration of NLTs
through the QUEST trading system and by extending the
registration hours on the eNLT system to 8 p.m. (1200 GMT).
 	
    	
    -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed Chinese shipping firm Cosco Corp is the
most expensive of 116 stocks in Singapore tracked by at least
three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows. The
stock is trading at 1.45 times its mean price target of S$0.82
and scores badly on valuation metrics with a value-momentum
score of 6 on a scale of 1 to 100. 	
    	
    -- AUSGROUP 	
    - Singapore-listed Australian based fabrication,
construction and integrated service firm AusGroup formalised a
contract announced last year worth A$160 million ($168
million)with Karara Mining Ltd. The project is now in its
construction phase after the early work contract last March.
 	
	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.02 percent on Thursday to 3,025.84 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.44
percent to 13,252.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
rose 0.6 percent to 1,402.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
closed 0.51 percent higher at 3,056.37.	
    	
($1 = 0.9499 Australian dollars)	
	
 (Reporting By Mark Tay)

