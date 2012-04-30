FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open up; SGX, IndoAgri in focus
#Asia
April 30, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May open up; SGX, IndoAgri in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
higher on Monday, tracking gains in U.S. stocks on the back of
stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, with bourse operator
Singapore Exchange Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
 likely to be in focus.	
    Singapore and Malaysia expect to link their stock exchanges
in June this year to allow brokers in one country to buy shares
in the other without having to go through an intermediary, the
two countries' bourse operators said on Friday. 	
    Indofood Agri said on Monday its first-quarter net profit
fell 27 percent to 377 billion rupiah ($41 million) from a year
earlier, partly hit by lower average selling prices of palm
products and rubber as well as higher production costs.
 	
                                                                                  
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

