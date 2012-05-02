FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Set to rise; SMRT in focus
#Asia
May 2, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Set to rise; SMRT in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely to
open higher on Wednesday, after data showing U.S. manufacturing
expanded at a faster pace than expected last month boosted U.S.
stocks overnight.	
    Subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd will be in focus
after it reported on Monday a 59 percent drop in fourth quarter
net profit to S$13.9 million ($11.2 million), hurt by higher
operating expenses and the impairment of goodwill on its bus
operations. 	
    It declared a reduced final dividend of 5.70 Singapore cents
compared with 6.75 cents a year ago. 	
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1405.82      0.57%     7.910
 USD/JPY                          80.17        0.14%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9506          --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1661.69      0.01%     0.160
 US CRUDE                         105.87      -0.27%    -0.290
 DOW JONES                        13279.32     0.50%     65.69
 ASIA ADRS                        126.45      -0.24%     -0.31
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
     	
> Dow hits 4-year high, lifted by ISM factory data          	
> Bonds slip on stronger U.S. factory data                 	
> Yen off highs, China HSBC PMI eyed                      	
> Gold falls on strong US data, ends five-day rise        	
> Oil turns higher on strong U.S. factory growth           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    - CAPITALAND LTD 	
    - CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
on Monday reported a 31 percent CLIMB in first quarter net
profit to S$133.2 million, helped by higher operating income and
larger portfolio gains.    	
    	
    - SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - Luxury property developer SC Global said it expects to
report a net loss of S$10 million for January-March due to lower
sales of its developments. That compares to a net profit of
S$72.8 million a year ago.  	
    	
    - SAKARI RESOURCES LTD 	
    - Coal miner Sakari Resources said its first quarter net
profit plunged 65 percent to S$14.5 million from a year ago,
hurt by lower production and sales. It said margins were also
pressured by strong inflationary factors in Indonesia and higher
fuel prices. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.10 percent to 2,978.57 points on Monday. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.50 percent
to 13,279.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.57
percent to 1,405.82, while the Nasdaq Composite Index 
climbed 0.13 percent to 3,050.44. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)

