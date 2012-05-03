FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May open down; Hi-P, COSCO in focus
#Asia
May 3, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May open down; Hi-P, COSCO in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Thursday following weak economic data from the United States and
the euro zone, with contract manufacturer Hi-P International
 and shipbuilder COSCO Corp Singapore Ltd 
likely to be in focus.	
    Hi-P reported on late on Wednesday a 91 percent drop in
quarterly net profit despite higher revenue, but said it expects
robust orders in the second half.    	
    COSCO meanwhile said it had secured a contract worth more
than $200 million from COTEMAR S.A. De C.V. to build a
semi-submersible accommodation vessel. 	
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1402.31     -0.25%    -3.510
 USD/JPY                          80.12          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9277          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1651.46     -0.07%    -1.170
 US CRUDE                         105.28       0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        13268.57    -0.08%    -10.75
 ASIA ADRS                        126.16      -0.23%     -0.29
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
 > Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry    	
> U.S. bonds rise on weak U.S, European data               	
> Euro falls third day as weak data weighs before ECB     	
> Gold falls on weak physical buying, soft jobs data      	
> Oil sags on inventory build, soft data                   	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
	
        	
    -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 	
    - Ascendas REIT, an industrial property trust, said on
Thursday it plans to raise up to S$306 million ($246.6 million)
through a private placement of 150 million new units for between
S$1.99 and S$2.04 a unit. Ascendas, whose units are suspended
from trading, last changed hands at S$2.09 a unit. 
 	
    	
    -- UPP HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - UPP Holdings, which currently manufactures paper and paper
packaging products, will go into infrastructure-related
businesses such as power and construction supplies, property
development and distribution of consumer products.	
      The company will focus on emerging markets in Southeast
Asia, particularly Myanmar, it said on Wednesday. 	
      	
    -- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 	
    - Parkway Life REIT said on Wednesday its first-quarter
distribution per unit rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier to
2.56 Singapore cents, helped by its acquisitions in Japan,
higher rent from Singapore properties and savings from lower
financing costs. 	
       	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.93 percent on Wednesday to 3,006.14 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.08 percent
lower to 13,268.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell
0.25 percent to 1,402.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
gained 0.31 percent to 3,059.85. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

