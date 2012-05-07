Singapore Stocks-Set to fall; Sembcorp Industries eyed

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are set to fall on Monday after French and Greek elections raised worries about further austerity measures in the euro zone and U.S. jobs data came in worse than expected. Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries Ltd may be in focus after it said it had acquired power assets in China from New York-listed AES Corp for $85.5 million. The acquisition includes a 49 percent stake in four wind power assets, which will be the first for Sembcorp, and a 25 percent stake in a coal-fired power plant. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.1 -1.61% -22.470 USD/JPY 79.79 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8455 -- -0.033 SPOT GOLD 1637.49 -0.28% -4.560 US CRUDE 96.21 -2.31% -2.280 DOW JONES 13038.27 -1.27% -168.32 ASIA ADRS 123.29 -1.23% -1.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street posts worst week of 2012 as job growth slows > US bonds gain on weakening US jobs growth > Euro/dollar hits 3-mth low after French, Greek elections > Gold rises as jobs data renews Fed easing hopes > US crude down over $3 after French, Greek elections Stocks and factors to watch: -- STARHUB LTD - StarHub, Singapore's second-biggest telecommunication firm, posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it intends to maintain its annual dividend of 20 Singapore cents a share for 2012. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Friday its subsidiary is acquiring a 34 percent stake in Castor Drilling Solution AS, a Norway-based company which specialises in offshore drilling technology. STX OSV has also agreed to buy 70 percent interest in offshore technology and equipment firm Brevik Partners AS. The value of the investments was not disclosed. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global reported on Friday a first-quarter net loss of S$12.1 million ($9.7 million), compared with a S$70.3 million net profit a year earlier, mainly due to lower sales and revenue recognition from its development projects. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Otto Marine said on Monday it is expected to report a loss for its first-quarter, mainly due to volatility in foreign exchange rates as well as the lower utilisation of one seismic vessel and one-off demobilisation cost for two vessels. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped 0.34 percent on Friday to 2,990.59 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.27 percent to 13,038.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.61 percent to 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.25 percent to 2,956.34. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview