Singapore Stocks-Set to fall; Sembcorp Industries eyed
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Set to fall; Sembcorp Industries eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are set to
fall on Monday after French and Greek elections raised worries
about further austerity measures in the euro zone and U.S. jobs
data came in worse than expected.	
    Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries Ltd
 may be in focus after it said it had acquired power
assets in China from New York-listed AES Corp for $85.5
million. 	
    The acquisition includes a 49 percent stake in four wind
power assets, which will be the first for Sembcorp, and a 25
percent stake in a coal-fired power plant.	
                                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1369.1      -1.61%   -22.470
 USD/JPY                          79.79        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8455          --    -0.033
 SPOT GOLD                        1637.49     -0.28%    -4.560
 US CRUDE                         96.21       -2.31%    -2.280
 DOW JONES                        13038.27    -1.27%   -168.32
 ASIA ADRS                        123.29      -1.23%     -1.53
 -------------------------------------------------------------                    
 
 > Wall Street posts worst week of 2012 as job growth slows  	
> US bonds gain on weakening US jobs growth                	
> Euro/dollar hits 3-mth low after French, Greek elections 	
> Gold rises as jobs data renews Fed easing hopes         	
> US crude down over $3 after French, Greek elections      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- STARHUB LTD 	
    - StarHub, Singapore's second-biggest telecommunication
firm, posted on Friday a 28 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit and said it intends to maintain its annual dividend of 20
Singapore cents a share for 2012. 	
    	
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said on Friday its
subsidiary is acquiring a 34 percent stake in Castor Drilling
Solution AS, a Norway-based company which specialises in
offshore drilling technology. 	
      STX OSV has also agreed to buy 70 percent interest in
offshore technology and equipment firm Brevik Partners AS. The
value of the investments was not disclosed.	
    	
     -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - Property developer SC Global reported on Friday a
first-quarter net loss of S$12.1 million ($9.7 million),
compared with a S$70.3 million net profit a year earlier, mainly
due to lower sales and revenue recognition from its development
projects. 	
    	
    -- OTTO MARINE LTD 	
    - Otto Marine said on Monday it is expected to report a loss
for its first-quarter, mainly due to volatility in foreign
exchange rates as well as the lower utilisation of one seismic
vessel and one-off demobilisation cost for two vessels.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped
0.34 percent on Friday to 2,990.59 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.27 percent
to 13,038.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.61 percent to 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
sank 2.25 percent to 2,956.34. 	
    	
