FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; Hutchison Port eyed
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 8, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; Hutchison Port eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a
cautious start on Tuesday after U.S. stocks ended mixed and
uncertainties about the euro zone debt crisis linger.	
    Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is likely to be in
focus after posting a quarterly net profit of HK$462.8 million
($59.6 million), largely in line with its projection.
 	
    While weak demand on U.S. and Europe trade persists, China's
economy appears to be stabilising and continues to be a key
engine of global economic growth in 2012, with the Pearl River
Delta region remaining a main cargo source, Hutchison Port said.	
                                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1369.58      0.04%     0.480
 USD/JPY                          79.89       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8768          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1637.25     -0.05%    -0.850
 US CRUDE                         97.95        0.01%     0.010
 DOW JONES                        13008.53    -0.23%    -29.74
 ASIA ADRS                        123.35       0.05%      0.06
 -------------------------------------------------------------                      
 
 > S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe          	
> US bonds edge up amid European vote worries              	
> Euro drops on anti-austerity votes but off lows         	
> Gold eases as investors digest Europe's elections       	
> Oil dips as Europe's election results fan uncertainty    	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD 	
    - SIA Engineering said on Monday its fourth-quarter net
profit rose 8.9 percent to S$66.3 million from a year earlier.
It also said that despite uncertainties in the world's major
economies and oil price volatility, demand for its core
businesses is expected to remain stable in the near term.
 	
    	
    -- CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST, CWT LTD 	
    - Cache Logistics Trust is acquiring a warehouse facility in
Singapore, Pandan Logistics Hub, from CWT for S$66 million via a
sale and leaseback arrangement. It is Cache's largest
acquisition to date, the company said. 	
    	
    -- FJ BENJAMIN HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - FJ Benjamin reported on Monday a 9 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit to S$3.5 million from a year earlier,
helped by sales growth in its fashion business in Malaysia and
its timepiece business in Hong Kong. 	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
2.19 percent on Monday to 2,924.95 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.23
percent to 13,008.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
edged 0.04 percent higher to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite
Index gained 0.05 percent to 2,957.76. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
($1 = 7.7617 Hong Kong dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.