Singapore Stocks-May fall; SingTel, COSCO in focus
#Asia
May 9, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May fall; SingTel, COSCO in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday after political developments in Greece stoked fears
that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing
bailout and exit the euro zone.	
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's
largest telecoms company, may be in focus after acquiring a
Silicon Valley startup in the mobile advertising sector, its
second such purchase in two months. 	
    Separately, SingTel said the group's mobile customer base
reached 445 million in March, up 11 percent from a year
earlier. 	
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1363.72     -0.43%    -5.860
 USD/JPY                          79.88       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8454          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1602.85     -0.13%    -2.030
 US CRUDE                         97.13        0.12%     0.120
 DOW JONES                        12932.09    -0.59%    -76.44
 ASIA ADRS                        121.57      -1.44%     -1.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
 > Wall St falls on Europe, but late buying trims losses     	
> Greek political fears push US bond prices up             	
> Euro slips for 7th day vs dollar; politics weigh        	
> Gold down 2 pct, breaks below $1,600 on euro fears      	
> Oil slips as Europe, Greece fan demand worries           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp
(Singapore) Ltd posted a 25 percent fall in first quarter net
profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower dry bulk shipping income.
 	
    	
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD LTD 	
    - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest
oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its PPL Shipyard unit has
secured a $208 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig
for a unit of Malaysia's Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Bhd
. 	
    	
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 	
    - Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise reported
on Tuesday a 42 percent rise in first-quarter revenue from a
year ago, but net profit fell 92 percent to S$21.7 million
mainly due to the absence of fair value gain on investment
properties. 	
    	
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Midas Holdings, which supplies aluminium components for
trains, said on Tuesday it expects a significant drop in net
profit for its first quarter compared to a year ago mainly due
to lower revenue, higher operating expenses and finance cost, as
well as share of losses from an associated company.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.24 percent on Tuesday to 2,931.98 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.59 percent
to 12,932.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.43
percent to 1,363.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.39 percent to 2,946.27. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
